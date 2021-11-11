Will Smith published his autobiography

In the harsh story, referring to that violent act carried out by his father, William Carroll Smith, who passed away in 2016 for a Cancer, He says Smith: “In everything I’ve done since then, the awards and the accolades, the spotlights and the attention, the characters and the laughs, there has been a subtle chain of apologies to my mother for not performing that day. For failing him at that moment. For not standing up to my father. For being a coward ”.

At story too confesses that at the most difficult moment of his father’s illness, he wanted to assassinate him and take revenge for all the physical and psychological abuse that he caused him, his three brothers and especially his mother, Caroline Bright.

“I stopped at the top of the stairs. I thought I could push it off easily. (…) As the decades of pain, anger and resentment were fading, I shook my head and proceeded to take him to the bathroom, “wrote the actor in the 400-page book edited by Zenith.

Married to Jada pinkett 23 years ago, the actor also reveals in the publication the marital crises that they have had due to mutual infidelities and that public opinion has even already known in the middle of the “open relationship” they maintain.

Next to Pinkett, who is also an actress, Smith has two children: Jaden and Willow. Trey, 29, is her eldest son, the fruit of her first marriage.

Upon Jaden, with whom he starred in the film After the Earth, mentions that taking him to that moment in a perhaps anticipated way is one of the worst mistakes he made as a father by subjecting him to the stark criticism that he suffered due to the failure at the box office that the film had.