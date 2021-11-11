Will Smith goes viral with a video of his latest show

Will Smith He is one of the latest celebrities to star in a documentary based on his own life. The 53-year-old actor took a toll on the confinement given by the coronavirus pandemic and took on some kilos that, according to himself, make him be in “the worst physical shape of his life.” For this reason, it has been proposed to lose weight and improve your health, through a documentary called ‘Best shape of my life‘, composed of six episodes and broadcast on the YouTube platform.

What, in principle, was going to be a journey through the twenty weeks in which has changed his habits To try to lose twenty kilos, he has gone much further. The protagonist of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ not only shows his achievements and physical failures, but also talks about mental health, shares different intimate situations that he has lived through over time and carry out amazing challenges that have not gone unnoticed by the thousands of users who have seen any of these videos.

It is, specifically, the second episode of the series that has fascinated many of the actor’s followers, to the point that the video in question has gone viral. In this one, Will Smith manages to fulfill a dream by climbing the tallest building in the world: the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. With a height of 828 meters and 160 floors, the goal of the interpreter was to reach the highest point and manage to complete one of the first challenges that he proposed when decided to change life and start losing weight.

Thus, we can contemplate the entire process from the moment the actor arrives at the emblematic construction and begins to climb the stairs, to reach the point where he has to start climbing to reach the top. Will Smith’s satisfaction, who does not hesitate to sit and contemplate the impressive views, is captured by several drones and his own camera in hand, but this is not the only challenge that he achieves and is reflected, to the delight of all fans of this documentary-series.

On your visit to Dubai, the actor also dives into the deepest pool in the world. With 60 meters and a filtration system that renews the water every 6 hours, the Deep Dive Dubai -which is what it is called- needs 14 million liters of water to fill up. “A friend told me that I had to see this pool. There is something strange about it, ”said the actor shortly before diving in, camera in hand again. A video that he published, at the time, on networks as a preview and was filled with likes.

It is clear that Will Smith is not afraid of anything and his desire to get in shape leads him to meet any kind of challenge, but the truth is that to reach this point of vertigo without censorship, he has had to face many things. throughout his life that he now embodies in his memories. Coinciding with the premiere of his documentary, he has also released ‘Will, the book’, in which he shares, for the first time, some of the most intimate details of his life in relation to his mental health.

Among the most notable revelations that he reflects in these memories are the beginnings of his relationship with Jada Pinkett, moments in which sex was one of the most relevant aspects of his daily life. “We drank every day, we had sex several times a day for four months in a row […]. I started to wonder if this was a competition. In any case, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: I was going to sexually satisfy this woman or I was going to die trying. Those first days were spectacular “, it counted in one of the North American programs that it has visited to promote the book.

However, the most shocking of these memories comes at the moment in which he narrates how his hard childhood was, which led him to think about committing suicide when he was only 13 years old. The magazine ‘People’ published an extract in which Will Smith talks about his father’s continued abuse towards his mother, his alcoholism problems and the actor’s own need for revenge. Moments that, thankfully, you have left behind and are now fully focused on change your life.