Will Smith climbs the tallest building in the world

Will Smith He is willing to do anything with his transformation to return to his best form … even to climb the Burj Khalifa on foot and suspended by the tallest building in the world.

He is willing to do anything with his transformation to return to his best form … even to climb the Burj Khalifa on foot and 50 protein rich foods to gain muscle.

How much exercise do you have to do according to your age.

“160 damn floors up. My knees are killing me, but I will do everything for a good photo. ” This is how Will Smith felt after climbing the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and leave us another image to remember within his physical transformation and the documentary ‘Best shape of my life’ with which he is narrating in first person how he gets back in shape with various workouts, each more quickly.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But that is not all. Once up, the actor decides that a selfie is not enough, and that it would be convenient to suspend in the air risking his life, a la Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible … If you have vertigo, abstain.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Definitely, Will Smith is working hard to transform his body. The actor, after confessing that he was in the worst physical shape of his life, started a wellness project in May, and has kept fans updated through social media, sharing things like his ability to walk 10,000 steps. in one day, or diving into the deepest pool in the world to show where your level of commitment is. Every new Instagram post is proof that Smith has hit his cruising pace and is getting back on his feet to keep motivating us.

“This is the body I look like after a whole pandemic and countless days grazing through the pantry,” says Smith. “I love this body, but I want to FEEL better. No more midnight muffins … this is it! I’m going to put myself in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE !!!!! “, explained Smith at the beginning of this exciting journey. From there, the actor delivered YouTube and announced that he was going to record his entire transformation in documentary mode “to regain my health and well-being”, where he is uploading videos of training, diets, etc. And it is on the right track.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io