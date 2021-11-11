Will Ferrell and Adam Sandler criticized for ridiculing male tears

Important changes about inclusion have been, and continue to be seen, in current films. There is still a lot of debate about how honest this proposal is, but it is clear that it is here to stay. For many it is an unnecessary action that ends up ruining and limiting the stories, while for others it is an inevitable step to improve the representation of reality on the big screen. What is certain is that there is space to tell all kinds of stories for all kinds of audiences, but there are still certain topics that seem extremely difficult to address due to social customs.

Every day we read news about how this or that brand, this or another film, will broaden the vision LGBTQ what the common public has, or how some obnoxious cliché about women often seen in action movies or romantic comedies will be changed. Entire groups are dedicated to improving these aspects from script writing to behind-the-scenes participation, but the straight white male figure is the most overlooked. Certainly the generalized machismo was implanted in the cinema creating prototypes that are now ridiculous, but many are just about themselves as male figures.

Now, it is not a matter of prioritizing how the figure of man is seen in the cinema, but it is good to analyze it to understand those points that can improve and promote the subversion of these guidelines that plague the cultural and social structure. Perhaps the most difficult label to eradicate is that of men who do not express their feelings and do not openly cry because those actions are seen as more feminine and weak. We have more and more titles where even those great action actors like Brad Pitt, Matthew McConaughey or Bruce Willis prove that they can shed tears, but the times when that can happen are still very limited and other comedy films do not help that progress.

Pop Culture Detective recently posted a video essay called Boys Don’t Cry (Except When They Do) where he explains how there is more openness for men of color or part of the community LGBTQ express their feelings on screen, but there is little and very specific space, such as war or sports, where the classic straight white male can open up emotionally. In addition, as a point of conflict, the video explains that the ridiculous comedies of Will Ferrell and Adam Sandler promote this idea that crying is for “little girls”

While extreme situations such as mourning, divorce, the impossibility of protecting the family, war and intensity when practicing a sport are seen as moments where crying is allowed, more common situations, such as being moved by a work of art, with A kiss, with a lack of love, with the realization of having a genuine friendship, pressure at work, fear or even sexual moments are mocked. To do this, the video explains how movie scenes where the protagonist cries or real moments where athletes or other celebrities have done the same in public become memes that never end.

Tapes like El Periodista – 66% or There is Always Time to Laugh – 68% have moments where the character genuinely has reason to cry, but the action is ridiculed and even the expressions are exaggerated to appear even more absurd. The protagonists who are usually played by Adam Sandler, Will ferrell, Ben Stiller and to a lesser extent Jim Carrey and Jason Segel often cry to indicate a moment where they are pathetic, either because the character is always seen like this or because he is in a vulnerable moment that translates into being a ridiculous and low man .

The mockery continues in a very specific way, because when men are allowed to cry there are usually few tears, they are hidden by the rain, or it is a short time and in silence. While men who whine, cry a lot and in unexpected ways are only used for patty comedy, where jokes about erections and gas should kill us with laughter. It is not uncommon for these types of tapes to use the phrase “cry like a little girl” precisely to emphasize how feminine such a natural action is. Of course, the most obvious thing is to say that comedies make fun of absolutely everything, but it is necessary to analyze why only here are characters who express themselves naturally, but who are attacked for doing so, while in titles of other genres they are simply minimizes action so that the male does not lose his status.

Nobody says that comedy stops making fun, but maybe it’s time to find other points instead of making the same jokes with the same lines that were used years ago. On the other hand, it is time for melodrama, horror, action and science fiction films to be more open to have male characters who can cry in public, not suffer their tears in silence and alone, and that do not require a female character as a route. to explain and air your feelings.

