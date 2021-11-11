Will Castillo be on the Mariners’ radar?

The Mariners are among the teams that have asked about right-hander Luis Castillo, according to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com.
Morosi reported Monday that the Reds would be willing to have trade talks involving the 28-year-old, who will be under the club’s contractual control for two more years.
Castrillo recovered from a slow start to the season and had a 2.73 ERA with 144 strikeouts in 135.1 innings in his last 22 starts, after producing a 7.22 ERA with 48 fans in his first 52.1 innings of 2021.
With Yusei Kikuchi and Tyler Anderson entering free agency, the Mariners have at least two openings in their rotation. Seattle is expected to be very active in the free and trade market this offseason, in an attempt to continue the club’s trajectory from a rebuilding team to a competitive one. The Mariners have the longest postseason slump in the majors, with 20 years in a row unranked.
Seattle has one of the best farms in baseball, with five prospects in the top 100, according to MLB Pipeline. Some of them might draw attention to Cincinnati, but Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Tuesday at the General Managers’ Meetings that some of the club’s best promises will be off-limits, according to Corey. Brock from The Athletic (subscription required).
“There is no scenario in which we are going to change the best prospects on our farms,” Dipoto said. “But if the opportunity arises to acquire a player for more than a year, then we will have a conversation with the passing of the offseason.”
