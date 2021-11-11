wild curls with or without gray hair

A few months ago Nicole Kidman boasted of what could be a radical transformation. We saw her with a pixie Reddish-brown which later turned out to be a wig. However, and although the star continues with her hair below her shoulders, at the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures she has opted to create excitement again. And what better option than to return to her more eighties look like when she was the eternal muse of curls in Hollywood? The Australian has surprised with a more informal and youthful image, rescuing the loops that defined her so much at the beginning of her career. And there is no doubt that wild manes have their effect on the red carpet. Yes Andie MacDowell captured all eyes During her time at the Cannes Festival thanks to curls full of movement and leaving her gray hair exposed, now it is she who shows how flattering this hairstyle is at any age.

Closed and defined curls

In 1983, a 16-year-old Nicole Kidman made her big screen debut with the premiere of The Bicivoladores. At film, the actress wore her red hair with the natural curl that she retained during this early stage of her career, but whether due to script demands or experimenting with her image, the star began to straighten her hair often and left that natural texture behind. with which he began to emerge in Hollywood. Now, more than three decades later Kidman returns to his origins.

As expert advice to get the most out of curls after years of straightening, Eduardo Sánchez, director of Maison Eduardo Sánchez, recalls the first step of the ritual that defines them and enhances their elasticity: “It is important to use both shampoo and conditioner, mask and products styling specific for curly hair since they are enriched with the trace elements and vitamins that this type of hair needs. “In addition, the expert advises that the tools that worked for you to untangle straight strands only spoil the structure of the loops: “You have to discard all kinds of brushes and bet on combs with wide bristles that untangle, but do not undo the shape of the curl “, in addition to opting for the manual technique of rolling the strands between the fingers when the hair is 20% damp.

Gray hair no longer covers, says Andie MacDowell

Like Nicole Kidman although a few months before, Andie MacDowell also left her natural curl exposed during her stint at La Croissete. Another difference is that the 63-year-old actress wore gray hair, the trend to the last that has other followers such as Queen Letizia or Sarah Jessica Parker. As a maintenance tip for all those who want to show off their gray, the specialists at the Blow Dry Bar salon explain why hydration is so important: “Gray is hard hair, which loses many properties, such as color, as it does not produce melanin. It is a type of hair that loses porosity, so it is more waterproof and that is why it does not easily grip the dye. It is advisable to constantly hydrate it so it’s smooth, shiny and not so stiff. ”

To finish and as trends in cut that enhance its beauty, in addition to Macowell’s long hair, Madrid hairdressing experts recommend other styles: “Gray hair or gray hair provide luminosity and help frame the face, the key is to knowing how to choose a suitable cut. The cut that works best on gray hair is “layered” with a hairstyle. shag, it will give your look a dynamic, natural and young look. Or why not a pixie paraded to achieve a fresh and current image “.

