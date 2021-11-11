Why would La Volpe not take Andrés Guarded to the Qatar World Cup 2022

La Volpe led Mexico in the 2006 World Cup (Photo: Back Page Images / Shutterstock)

The management of Ricardo Antonio La Volpe Leading the national team has been one of the most remembered in recent years within the Mexican soccer medium. The eloquence of the strategist, the evicted figures and the debuts in the tricolor team were what characterized the management of the Argentine strategist within the National Team.

It is worth mentioning that he was one of the architects so that Andrew Saved take a significant step in his career, since at 19 years of age he was summoned by the Mustache to dispute the Germany World Cup 2006. From that moment, the little Prince It has become a symbol of leadership within the Mexican team. The passage of Guarded has been a complete metamorphosis. Well, it started as one of the team’s promises and today, along with Guillermo Ochoa, wears the captain’s badge inherited by Rafael Marquez.

While waiting for Guarded to be able to play his fifth World Cup, Ricardo La Volpe spoke about his pupil and said he doubted that the historic today of the Selection of Mexico may be in Qatar 2022.

In an interview for him for the sports network ESPN, La Volpe mentioned that the Mexican team has a good litter of players under the orders of Gerardo Martino; However, the Argentine strategist thinks that Andrew Saved He could be at the World Cup in December next year, because by that time he will be 36 years old.

Guarded will seek to play his fifth World Cup (Photo: Twitter / @ EduardoZurita7)

“Today Mexico is missing a 10, Guarded will not reach him. The line of four: Jesús Gallardo, and Luis Rodríguez, an Edson Álvarez, 18 years old and he was mine in America. When Paolo Goltz was injured, I passed Bruno Valdez aside and put that kid in. They wanted to kill me. Diego Lainez was 16 and he wasn’t even 17 years old. They are the players that I like. He has an 8 on Héctor Herrera, who hardly plays with Diego Simeone at Atlético, he has Raúl Jiménez, then Rogelio Funes Mori. They have no problem in 9. They have Jesús Corona, Chucky Lozano and Uriel Antuna ”, he said. Ricardo La Volpe.

The Argentine also considered that the point at which the Mexican team It is in the conviction, because he finds different flaws in Martino’s technical direction.

“What is missing? Conviction or more uptake, because they have no movements. They got complicated with Costa Rica, they beat the United States, but they did not propose. Now Canada is coming and they are fast. Mexico is the team to win. Guatemala and Costa Rica kill each other against Mexico, because they are the team to beat and that is why Concacaf is so screwed up, because Costa Rica and Guatemala play and play. For me, Mexico is a great team, ”he added.

The Mexican team will have to measure itself in equalities against its peers from United States and Canada On November 12 and 16, however, they will have to visit both squads.

Guarded has been wearing the captain’s badge of the Mexican National Team since 2018 (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

The team led by Tata Martino remains the leader of the eConcacaf liminatory towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with 14 units achieved in six games played. Behind in the classification appears the United States with 11 points and Canada with 10 units achieved.

Gerardo Martino It will have all the players it can count on abroad and from national football, so that, according to various experts in the field, victories could be achieved in both games.

KEEP READING:

Erik Lira apologized for “zapping” the police in the Pumas vs Cruz Azul duel

Eduardo Gorraez, forerunner of the Olympic movement in Mexico, died

Paulina Rubio’s visit to the América Femenil club