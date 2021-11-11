Why La Volpe blamed Gonzalo Pineda for the goal of Maxi Rodríguez Germany 2006

Argentine coach Ricardo La Volpe led Mexico from 2003 to 2006 (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

The The Mexican Futbol selection, on the World Cup in 2006, fell before his like of Argentina on Germany. The goal of Maxi Rodriguez marked the game, as he turned on the volley ball from outside the area and beat the goal of Oswaldo Sanchez. The Aztecs could not reach the fifth game because the ticket was obtained by the celestial ones when they took the victory.

For that World Cup, who was in command of the Tricolor was Ricardo Antonio La Volpe. The South American was a strategist who remained in controversy for his controversial decisions. In interview for ESPN, the helmsman declared who was responsible for Maxi scored the goal of the albiceleste victory: “He nailed it to the angle. It was a ball with a change of front, he stopped it with his chest and hit. I complained to my side, because on a 30-meter route and he didn’t press “, he asserted.

Who he was referring to was Gonzalo Pineda. The footballer was active at that time with the Pumas of the UNAM and I had already left Two-time champion in 2004 and 2005. The full-back was a fundamental piece for Bigotón in the first group stage matches. The Tricolor faced Iran, Angola and Portugal. In all three matches, the “Gonzo” Pineda started as headline.

In the encounter with Argentina, who made his World Cup debut as a starter was Andrew Saved. The 19-year-old Jalisco man was notified minutes before the match would begin. In that way, Pineda entered at minute 66 to replace the “Little Prince”.

The outcome is already known, as the team led by José Pekerman advanced to the quarterfinals by a score of 2 to 1 with goal from Maxi at 97 minutes into overtime.

La Volpe He also spoke about it: “In the pressing that is done on that route. That pitch is 30 meters and my side must have squeezed that it was Gonzalo Pineda”, Commented the Argentine. After the World Cup, he was dismissed from his position and in his place Hugo Sánchez arrived, with whom he had a relationship that was not based precisely on friendship.

Likewise, the technician who took Mexico “walking” to the World Cup in Germany He commented on the ideas he had about the current team, which his compatriot directs Gerardo “Tata” Martino: “Today Mexico is missing a” 10 “and Saved it will not reach him ”, he added.

Ricardo was the one who led the Atlas youth squad to his first World Cup and if he reaches the next he could match Rafael Márquez and the “Torta” Carbajal. Both players were able to be present in five World Cups when they were footballers. Other characters who have five worlds are Gianluigi Buffón and Lothar Matthaus.

It should be remembered that the Tri not yet secure your pass to the world cup in Qatar to be held in 2022. You will need to look for a ticket in the Octagonal of the Concacaf. The main rivals it has are United States, Canada and Panama. The Central American confederation has the right to lead three nations and a half-place in which a team will play against a nation from another confederation.

Mexico leads to the moment 14 units, below the country of the stars and stripes with 11 and those of the Maple leaf with 10. The following duels for the Aztecs will visit the two neighboring countries of North America.

