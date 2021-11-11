Why did Caleb Plant end up in the hospital after falling to Canelo?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.11.2021





Once Caleb Plant was knocked out by Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez In the eleventh round last weekend, it was revealed that the american had to go straight to the hospital; well, a few days after that defeat, Larry wade, strength and conditioning coach Plantrevealed why the boxer was transferred to the hospital that night.

“Yes, he went to the hospital, but just to do some tests that everything was fine. He came out of testing and passed all exams without problems. It was more a matter of precaution, “he revealed. Wade, while affirming that his ward is well and remembers perfectly everything that happened above the ring before the Mexican.

“Caleb is 100% healthy, had no problems after the fight. I spoke to him the next day and he was in perfect condition. There were no smudges from what had happened the night before, then it was perfect, “he added in a chat with FightHype.

Canelo’s words motivate Caleb Plant

Larry wade stated that you are satisfied with the performance you had Caleb Plant before him Canelo Alvarez on November 6, in addition to the fact that he considered that the words of encouragement that the Mexican dedicated to the American motivated him to return stronger to the ring.

“I’m so proud of Caleb, he did a great job. Do not forget that in front was a peeler like Canelo, considered by many to be one of the best in history or of the decade. Let’s not forget that he has had more world title fights than Caleb has done throughout his career.

“Canelo’s words where he told him he was a good fighter will only make Caleb better. and I’m really proud of him. I have great appreciation for what he did with Canelo ”.