When Kylie Jenner removes all her makeup, it is difficult to recognize her because her whole face is full …

Having one of the most successful cosmetic firms can be counterproductive to trying to show off your face without a drop of makeup. Above all, if you belong to the Kardashian clan. This is what happens with a photograph of Kylie Jenner, reviewed by social networks, in which the youngest of the Kardashians is observed with her face washed and full of freckles.

Kylie Jenner is very careful when showing herself to the public. She is attentive to every detail, from her always perfect nails, to her hair, to her accessories and outfit. But the face is key for her, because she has rarely shown without makeup. Above all, because she owns the Kylie Cosmetics emporium, which she founded in 2014.

In the image that has gone viral, you can see Kylie’s beautiful face with large, natural-looking eyelashes and countless freckles.A detail that is rarely seen since she normally looks perfectly made up.

Last year the couple of rapper Travis Scott showed themselves without a drop of makeup, along with youtuber James Charles, With whom he recorded a video in which he transformed Kylie Jenner into a feline, using products from his cosmetics line, to celebrate Halloween.

On that occasion, the face of the celebrity without makeup made an impact because it really looked much smaller than it is seen. And, also, because it is very unusual to see Kim Kardashian’s younger sister without wearing a single product on her face.

When she was still a minor, Kylie Jenner became a visionary, turning her passion for makeup into a very lucrative business, for which she created her own firm, something that later inspired her sisters to do the same. A couple of years ago, being one of the youngest millionaires in the world, Kylie caused a stir by announcing the sale of 51% of her firm to the American multinational Coty. The celebrity argued that his goal was to be able to count on Coty’s great infrastructure to internationalize its products, which he has successfully accomplished.

Kylie Jenner’s fortune reaches $ 900 million. Although Forbes magazine eliminated her from its rating as the youngest billionaire in history, the truth is that her billing could be even higher than that of her sister Kim Kardashian, who maintains very good earnings with her Skims line of shaping girdles.

The celebrity recently launched a new product line that includes lipsticks, glosses, lip liners, and blouses. In addition to Kylie Cosmetics, the businesswoman also started Kylie Skin, making her way into the skin care market, with special products for the face, free of parabens.

“I have learned much, much more than I did when I started Kylie Cosmetics. Having clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free products, all of these things are very important to me now. I want to be proud of the things I do and of the things that, you know, I sell to people. I just want everyone to feel good when they wear my makeup and see the love we put into it. ” Kylie Jenner said in a documentary about her company, released in July this year.