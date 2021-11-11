What’s your favorite movie? Your recommendations

What is Billie Eilish’s favorite movie? He is such a fan of the seventh art that saying only one title is impossible, so he has revealed his love for these stories and productions that can also become your favorites.

Billie eilish is characterized by being a artist who has accumulated millions of fans with his music and his sincere personality, one of his greatest inspirations for his songs is his experiences and tastes, the cinema You can not miss.

The interpreter of Bad guy is an admirer of horror movies and suspense, although he also enjoys other genres. These are the films that can not be missing in the top of the young Californian star. : 0

It might interest you: Who is Billie Eilish’s boyfriend? Your sentimental partner in 2021

Babadook, Jojo Rabit and other favorite Billie Eilish movies, have you seen them yet?

The Oscar-winning Korean film shows the difference between a wealthy family and a poor family. The members face events that put their emotions to the limit and their differences result, but also their similarities.

Babadook

Where to watch: Netflix.

The death of Amelia’s husband left her devastated and trying to give her son the best education. Despite his great effort, a series of strange events terrifies the little boy, who in his dreams is chased by a monster.

Jojo rabit

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

The film set in the Second World War shows the life of a boy devoted to the Hitler Youth, in the midst of his adoration for Hitler, he will have mixed feelings when he discovers that his mother hides a Jewish girl.

Learn all about the singer in… What is Billie Eilish’s real name? The origin of his stage name