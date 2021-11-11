What would be the direction of Carlos Vela when his contract with LAFC ends

Carlos Vela is LAFC’s franchise player and is considered one of the best soccer players in MLS. (Photo: Twitter / @ LAFC)

Four seasons ago, Carlos candle surprised the Mexican fans when, at 28 years of age, he decided to leave European football, leave the Real society and sign with Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC). Vela became the team’s franchise player, to wear the number 10 and be one of the best players in the MLS. Today, in November 2021, his contract with the American team ended, there is no possibility of a renewal and they have already started talking about its future.

The last two seasons, the bomber It has not been able to exploit the networks as before. Injuries have reduced his performance and deprived him of competitions. In fact, last Sunday, November 7, his team was thrashed by the squad of Colorado. With that result, the LAFC it was out of the final league competition, closing a season for oblivion. During 2020-21, the Mexican only played half of the possible matches and in 17 appearances, he achieved five goals and four assists.

An arrival of Carlos Vela to the MX League it has been the dream of its fans. At first it was speculated his arrival at Chivas, but the chances of his arrival at the rojiblanco club seem nil. The interest of the America and from Monterrey, teams with more economic resources that could try their signing, however, none of this is concrete. For now, it seems that the Mexican’s career will take a 180 degree turn, since he has been linked with the league of Australia.

Carlos Vela established himself as one of the top scorers in MLS during the 2019 season, when he made 36 touchdowns in one year. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez / Reuters)

Yes, with information from Aztec TV, there is talk that the strongest possibility for the future of Vela is in Oceania. “On the player’s environment ensures that their desire is to play in Australia, and not precisely because of the level of football, but because he is very curious to live in that country, ”the information said.

To justify their point, they recalled statements from the same player from years ago, in which he assured that he sees his career as just another job, as an activity that gives him income to live, not as a passion. In relation to this, it is plausible that if the player’s desire is to live in a country like Australia, his soccer qualities allow him to find a team in that league.

This reduces the chances of a possible return of Carlos to European soccer or Mexican soccer. For a time, the interest of Real Betis to sign the Mexican as a free agent was also heard, but, as has been reported, there are no direct approaches by any club with him. Bombardier.

Carlos Vela played 7 seasons in the Real Sociedad de España, was the undisputed starter and won the affection of the fans. (Photo: EFE / Gustavo Becerra)



His high salary is a drawback for any team that wants to sign him. His contract with the LAFC stipulated a profit of USD 6.3 million per year. Perhaps his last two seasons are not so spectacular and do not justify his salary, however, in 2019 he was crowned the top scorer in MLS and tied the record for the most touchdowns in a season, with 36 goals in 31 games. During that season, having Vela on the court ensured a minimum of one goal per game.

Even when he was in Europe he stood out as one of the best players in his club. At the time, he came to form a pair in attack with Antoine Griezmann, both at the head of the Real Sociedad. To date, both players maintain their friendship and have recognized each other. Similarly, players like Javier Hernandez they have cataloged Vela as the most talented Mexican in history.

KEEP READING:

Carlos Vela returned to play with Los Angeles FC after two months injured

The reason why Carlos Vela could return to Europe

Enrique Esqueda revealed some secrets about Carlos Vela: “He didn’t like to train”