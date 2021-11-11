What to expect from ‘Kamikaze’, the Danish HBO Max series filmed in the Canary Islands and which triumphed in Series Mania

Related news

Julie, an 18-year-old teenager, has everything most people dream of: youth, beauty and money, a lot of money. The problem? Material possessions cease to matter to him after his parents and brother lose their lives in a plane crash. A visceral journey that takes her from her country, Denmark, to corners like London, Seoul, Mexico, the Canary Islands and the Sahara are her way of dealing with the tragedy. HBO Max premieres this Sunday, November 14 Kamikaze, the adaptation of the book by Muleum from Erlend loe.

“As I read the novel, I was very inspired by a character who, on the one hand, is a lively young woman who faces life with radiant energy and, on the other, is totally paralyzed by loss and grief, and he carries a mistrust in people and in life. Nothing makes sense to Julie anymore”, The scriptwriter explains to SERIES & MÁS Johanne algren about its connection to a story that was successfully presented at the latest edition of the prestigious international festival of Series Mania, where she won the award for the best female performance for her protagonist.

At 24 years old, Marie Reuther had only participated in a handful of short films and episodic characters on television and he was still training in an acting school. “When we met her, what really struck you first about her as an actress is that she has that energy that allows her to transmit that grief and the energy of a survivor that is still within her,” Algren explains. “I think that [la falta de experiencia] It really helped the energy of the character. Marie was very prepared and dedicated. Part of his talent is that even being a very petite girl, she radiates a very strong attitude“, keep going Kaspar munk, the director of all eight episodes of the series.





A flight forward

Kamikaze flee from the melodrama to bet on a getaway ahead with room for adventure, drama, black humor or sex, among other elements that make Danish fiction a refreshing look at the duel. According to the screenwriter, “there was a very specific tone in Julie’s voice because the book is written with a first-person narrator and she has a lot of crazy, funny and deep thoughts that allow you to discover what she thinks about the world, life, the people around her and those who are gone. The goal was to translate that on a screen ”. For Munk the challenge was to find a way to incorporate all these different elements in a practical and comprehensive way. “We wanted to do something that was entertaining, fast and fun, but always connected to the emotional part of his journey.”

One of the big changes from the original novel is that the series decided to anticipate the final destination of Julie on her journey to hell: the Saharawi desert. “From the beginning I felt that we had to underline the contrasts of Julie from before and Julie from after. In the novel, the story ends in the desert, but it only occupies the last pages of the trip. I brought it with me at first because I thought it was a perfect image to portray Julie’s loneliness and existential state. We had to keep it very fragmented. ”

It is not the only important decision made by those responsible for production. Kamikaze It is composed of eight episodes of between 23 and 35 minutes, an atypical duration for a story of these characteristics. For Algren, “something shorter suited better, because when you have those fragments and you move through so many places you have to maintain a very high rhythm. If you lengthen it, you may get lost along the way ”. The director had his own motivations. “We wanted to challenge the audience and deliver a very powerful story, but in a shorter format. I particularly enjoyed being able to focus on a single character and a single journey in this story. AND so we could give each episode its own style and a different personality”.

The Canary Islands is Mexico, Spain and Africa

The Sahara desert was represented in the Canary Islands.



Coronavirus restrictions prevented Danish production from traveling around the world to capture Julie’s getaway and the Canary Islands became the international base of operations for the series. “On a production level it was very easy and for the locations it was a perfect place,” recalls Munk. Before, I had only shot in Spain in the Almería area and had a good experience, but Kamikaze It was a very different challenge, because the Canary Islands had to impersonate several places. Gran Canaria and Lanzarote became Mexico, the Sahara desert and various corners of the Spanish geography.

When we first see Julie, alone, shaved and left to fend for herself in the desert it is impossible not to think of furiosa, the iconic character that Charlize Theron played in Mad Max: Fury Road. The screenwriter had her own references. “In the novel you have the character of Consuelo [una mujer española que juega un papel importante en la misión de la protagonista] and that constant theme of flying and small planes. I have never talked to the author of the novel about this, but for me it was a reference to The little Prince, because its author had a woman named Consuelo ”.

An iconic look

How to show the change of look and spirit of the character sparked several debates in the post-production of fiction. “We had many different versions in the editing,” recalls the screenwriter. “In the end we have a lot of important elements at stake and it was a matter of prioritizing. Sometimes you have an image so powerful that you don’t have the need to underline it. We wanted to do it in a more subtle way and create a symbol that the audience can interpret without necessarily being part of the story. ”

Historically, film and television have delighted, for different reasons, in scenes in which female characters shaved their hair. Kim Cattrall in Sex in New York and Natalie Portman in v for Vendetta are some of the examples that come to mind. Kamikaze choose another path. For Munk, “it is a way of visually representing that change that the character experiences. I found it more interesting to depict the old element of Denmark with a shaved head rather than directly showing how the scene happens. You play to your advantage with it in an unexpected way.

From the Beatles to Billie Eilish

South Korea is another stop on Julie’s trip.



Billie Eilish has become an icon for her generation, those born in the 21st century, for her honesty when it comes to speaking the personal demons she battles with. However, that was not the reason why it ended up sounding at a key moment of catharsis and resurrection in Kamikaze. “The truth is that for a long time the song planned for that moment was different. It was a decision that was made during the post-production of the series ”, admits Algren. The first song I thought of was by the Beatles, Golden Slumbers, but “it was a very classic theme and probably too expensive. At one point I also dreamed of Pink Floyd doing all the desert music. It would have been great”.

“Johanna had suggested many songs during the series writing process. There were moments that were already assigned to a song, but when we went to the editing room we were seeing how they fit together or if there were better options to underline those musical moments ”, recalls the director. “You also had to manage the cost of the songs, there were very expensive songs that forced you to look for alternatives, but there were always ideas in the script.”

Kamikaze was born as a production of HBO. During the development of the series it ended up becoming the first HBO Max series to be released simultaneously in all its markets, almost 50 countries. “We were lucky we didn’t know when we were working on pre-production. The idea was to do something more local, everything about HBO Max came when we were already filming. It’s great that the series can have this scope, but at first we weren’t aware of it and it may have been for the better, “admits Munk. Julie’s trip takes off next Sunday. Fasten seat belts.

The first two episodes of ‘Kamikaze’ will premiere on November 14. Every Sunday two new installments can be seen on HBO Max.

