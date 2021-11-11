What time should you wake up? The time to have energy and be productive

Besides this, AmeriSlep conducted a study that found two hours to wake up that help the people to be more productive, to having energy and, in some cases, even getting higher salaries, compared to those who get up later.

The first hour are 4:00 am, but that is unrealistic and not very necessary if you have a job that starts at 8:00 am. The second reported hour it was 7:00 am, in addition to the intermediate hours (5 and 6) also work and lead to greater efficiency during the day.

What should be noted here is that this only it works when you get enough sleep the night before, so you should not only get up early, but you should go to sleep at an appropriate time, since sleeping for a few hours has negative effects on the health of the body, mental health and brain health (it can affect your memory and concentration , among other things). This is why all experts recommend creating a routine and sticking to it whenever possible.

And it is not only a matter of productivity, the study found that people who get up early also feel greater happiness and satisfaction with their lives, and have a better chance of staying healthy, having a good quality of sleep and social life.

This is believed to be because by waking up early, people can get more hours of sunshine, have more hours in the day (so they don’t need to run to get things done), and it helps build good habits in general.

Is it hard for you to wake up early? There are several tricks you can apply, such as placing the alarm clock away from the bed, making breakfast plans with someone, scheduling a morning workout, and doing it consistently so that it becomes a habit and gets easier and easier over time. You can even try relaxation techniques before bed so that you can do it at a good time, so you will have more energy in the morning.