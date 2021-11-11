What is it like having Ariana Grande as the coach of ‘The Voice’?

The Voice team of Ariana Grande praised the singer. After Monday’s live shows, team members spoke to People sharing what it’s like to have the vocal power as a coach.

“For me, the most unexpected thing about Ariana is how big her heart is”, said Holly Forbes.

“You know, she’s always watching us. We got to meet some of her close family and friends, and she’s so loving to everyone.”

Ariana Grande / The Voice

“People can have opinions about her, and at first I didn’t know what she would be like as a person, but it’s just amazing.”Forbes added. “It was unexpected meeting someone of her celebrity status who is so real and kind.”.

Rachel Trinidad he also had similar opinions and said he was “Pleasantly surprised at how ridiculously friendly Ariana is, to the point where we’re getting text messages from her.”

“We talked to her like she was a friend for years”Trinidad said. “I can text him and say, ‘Hey, does this sound good?’ She is very honest with us and tells us, ‘We have to fix this.’ I really didn’t expect to make a friend for life. “