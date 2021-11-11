What is Hugh Jackman’s cameo in ‘Free Guy’?

The new Ryan Reynolds film had the presence of several Hollywood stars, however in some cases it was difficult to recognize who they are, for example Hugh Jackman’s cameo in ‘Free Guy’ Although it was confirmed, many people did not know at what point in the film it appears, until now.

Remember that ‘Free Guy’ presents a virtual city where its inhabitants do not know that they are inside a video game, in which people in the real world create avatars to be able to play without any concern, because they do not know that the inhabitants have a conscience.

That said, Jackman was one of the gamers, because while he doesn’t appear in front of the camera, yes his hooded avatar with a covered face, who sells Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer) evidence that could aid her in her quest to save Free City from impending destruction.

However, the negotiations become tense when the seller with the voice of the Australian actor, raises the price, which causes Molotov Girl to shoot him, thus being the end of mysterious this character.

Probably for many fans, Hugh Jackman’s cameo in ‘Free Guy’ was not what they expected, Well, both the Oscar nominee and Reynolds maintain a friendship / “rivalry” that has become trends several times in social networks, so it was believed that both would have a scene together.

Hugh Jackman character. Source: Source: 20th Century Studios

On the other hand, ‘Free Guy’ was released this August 12 in theaters and has the performances of Hollywood stars: Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Jacksepticeye, Jodie Comer, Pokimane, among others. The film tells about a bank teller who discovers that he is actually a paperless character in a brutal interactive world video game.