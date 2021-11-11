What is a stroke and what are the symptoms?

Today in the morning the middle of the show in Mexico woke up with the sad news that the actress Carmen Salinas, one of the public’s darlings, suffered a stroke, for which she had to be hospitalized in an emergency.

But what exactly is a stroke?

A stroke, better known as a stroke, occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is cut off or reduced, which prevents brain tissue from receiving oxygen and nutrients. That is why brain cells begin to die in minutes, according to information from the Mayo Clinic.

Serve you in a timely and prompt manner can reduce brain damage and other complications.

What are the symptoms of a stroke?

Someone who may be having a stroke should pay particular attention to when symptoms started.

Difficulty speaking and understanding what other people are saying. There may be confusion, difficulty articulating words or understanding what is being said.

Paralysis or numbness of the face, arm or leg. There may be sudden numbness, weakness, or paralysis in the face, arm, or leg. This usually affects only one side of the body. So you have to try to raise both arms above your head at the same time. If one arm begins to drop, you may be having a stroke. Also, one side of the mouth may fall off when trying to smile.

Trouble seeing in one or both eyes You may suddenly have blackened or blurred vision in one or both eyes, or you may see double.

Headache. A sudden and severe headache that may be accompanied by vomiting, dizziness, or impaired consciousness.

Trouble walking. You may stumble or lose your balance. Also, sudden dizziness or loss of coordination.

It is worth mentioning that it is important consult a doctor immediatelyTact with any symptoms, even if they seem to come or go, or disappear.

If you suspect that someone you meet is having a stroke, watch her carefully while emergency help arrives.