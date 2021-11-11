What defensive records did the Eagles set in the 2021 Apertura?

The Opening 2021 will remain in the memory of the Americanists because the defense of his team managed to impose three own marks in short tournaments.

For this reason, RECORD talked with Jose Antonio Castro, historical defender of Eagles, who assured that this team is very solid defensively, because it is not easy to generate danger to the offense and when someone succeeds, in goal they have a wall as it is Guillermo Ochoa.

“It is a very solid team, that knows what it plays, that has a lot of quality both in defense and offense. I was an assistant in White Roosters We faced them in Matchday 1 and it is a team that knows what it plays, defends well, you do not generate it so easily and if you generate it, it is Memo Ochoa neither more nor less, it is a team that you may not like, but it gives results ”, said the Gringo for this medium.

The azulcrema rear ended the regular phase with 10 goals, this number being the lowest of the azulcremas in the history of short tournaments. In addition, during the Opening 2021 they managed to leave their frame intact for 10 games.

As if that were not enough, those led by Santiago Solari They made the Azteca Stadium their strength, because in addition to not falling in any duel at home, they only allowed two goals against, something that had never happened in history.

For the Liguilla, the America must remain solid in defense if he wants to aspire to win the Liga MX title, because after the disaster in the Concahampions, the team came from more to less.

The great season that those of Coapa carried out reached them to be leaders of the tournament and get into the big party of Mexican soccer directly and avoiding the Repechage, from where their rival will come out for the Quarterfinals.

