What can I eat to make my nails grow faster? We give you 5 options

Do your some very easily? Do you want to avoid nails damaged, brittle and weak? Then these tips are for you. well through the feeding can you strengthen this part of you body, besides leaving them bright and pretty; you only need to incorporate the food What will we tell you today? daily diet to improve the Health of yours some.

Red meat

The soft spot of yours some may be due to the lack of some vitamins and minerals, an example of this is the lack of protein, from iron or from zinc, that’s why eat Red meat can help you maintain high levels of elements such as protein and iron, and therefore improve Health of your nails, just try not to exceed the recommended daily dose, from this food group.

Related news

Berries

Another element that you will need to incorporate into your feeding, to improve hardness of yours some, is the vitamin C, the berries are full of this element as well as antioxidants that will help you to properly strengthen your nails, in addition to stimulating the absorption of iron, if you include them in your diet you will be helping to improve the state of this part of the body.

Wheat germ

The wheat germ is considered as the most nutritious of this cereal, is rich in protein, on Vitamin B and in fatty acids, you can also contribute Vitamin E and zinc, all these elements are ideal when it comes to the care of the some, that’s why consume wheat germ is a perfect option when you try to take care of this part of your body, you can implement it either in drinks, salads, snacks and even eat it directly.

Related news

The red fruits will help improve the health and hardness of your nails. Photo: Pixabay

Beer yeast

The beer yeast has gained popularity as food nutritious in recent years, it is rich in protein and in Vitamin B, it also contains a good dose of amino acidsTogether, these elements can help keep your some healthy and powerful; you can incorporate it into your feeding mixing it with drinks or with your food during breakfast.

Almonds

The almonds they are a great dried fruit that contain selenium and biotin, these two elements are essential for the increase and the Health of the some, we can often find cosmetics enriched with these nutrients that help improve the condition of your nails, however, what better way to acquire these essential minerals than eating them directly from the source, that is, the almonds.