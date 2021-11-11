What are the Walmart, Aurrera and Sam’s Club promotions for the “Irresistible End 2021”?

Apart from the Good End there is the so-called ‘Irresistible End 2021 ′ organized by Grupo Walmart stores that includes Bodega Aurrera and Sam’s Club.

The purpose of ‘Irresistible End 2021 ′ is to face the’ Good End ‘and make the best offers and promotions available to the client from November 8 to 21.

This after Walmart broke relations with ANTAD in 2019, as it did not agree with the new fees that the members of this organization had to pay; so he decided to get out.

During these dates, Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Sam’s Club carry out various discounts and promotions for their customers at Fin Irresistible.

Walmart and Bodega Aurrera

HSBC:

It offers a 30 percent discount for customers of this bank paying to make a minimum purchase of 5,000 pesos.

It grants a 30 percent discount on purchases at 6, 9, 12 or 18 months without interest of at least 10,000 pesos.

Citibanamex:

It offers 6, 9, 12 or 24 months without interest on minimum purchases of 7 thousand pesos.

Give an 8 percent refund with any card (except corporate) and 12 percent with a payroll deposit account.

Banorte:

10 percent discount on minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos.

It offers 18 months without interest.

BBVA:

It offers 18 months without interest and three months of bonus on minimum purchases of 1,500 pesos.

It offers 20 months without interest on a minimum order of 1,500 pesos.

Santander:

It gives 18 months without interest and a 10 percent discount on minimum purchases of 1,000 pesos.

Azteca Bank:

It offers a 10 percent discount on purchases of 1,200 pesos.

A 10 percent discount coupon for a second purchase of at least 1,500 pesos.

Sam’s Club

HSBC:

30 percent of discount paying to the revolving one in an order of minimum 5 thousand pesos.

In purchases of 6, 9, 12 or 18 months without interest of at least 10,000 pesos, it gives a 30 percent discount on the account statement.

Citibanamex:

In accumulated purchases of 7 thousand pesos at 6.9 or 12 months without interest, it offers an 80 percent refund with any card (except corporate).

BBVA:

It offers 18 months without interest and four months of direct savings on minimum purchases of 4,500 pesos.

Inbursa:

It offers 18 months without interest and three monthly payments of direct savings on minimum purchases of 4,200 pesos.

