What are the ideal blood sugar levels?

Too much or too little glucose in your blood could be a sign of a serious medical problem.

The blood glucose test is used to find out if blood sugar levels are within healthy limits.

People with diabetes they must identify the ideal glucose levels in your body in order to prevent the body’s main source of energy from becoming a potential health risk.

For this reason it is important to specify the sugar levels in the blood to set goals and monitor treatment plans for diabetes and the levels in patients should also be checked depending on the time of day, that is, before and after eating.

In this article, we provide some charts that demonstrate the ideal levels of sugar in the blood during the day. Additionally, we explain the importance of staying within the recommended ranges.

Box sugar in the blood

The pictures of sugar in the blood they are a reference guide for understanding test results. Thus, the pictures of sugar in the blood are important tools for managing the diabetes.

Most treatment plans for diabetes include keeping the sugar levels in the blood as close to normal or desired as possible. This requires frequent testing at home or on a physician’s order, along with an understanding of how the results compare to desired levels.

Doctors often provide recommendations for the sugar in the blood A1C in the tables. They tend to give A1C results in percentages and the average level of sugar in the blood in milligrams per deciliters (mg / dl).

To help interpret and evaluate the results of the sugar in the blood, the following tables describe the sugar levels normal and abnormal blood levels for those with or without diabetes.

Although a doctor will provide this guide, they will also individualize a plan for managing glucose and include more or less rigorous personal goals.

An A1C test measures average levels of sugar in the blood of a person over a period of 3 months, which provides a broader perspective of the overall control of their levels.

Guidelines

Appropriate levels of sugar in the blood they vary during the day and depending on the person.

The sugar in the blood it is often lowest before breakfast and meals. The sugar in the blood it is often highest in the hours after meals.

People with diabeteswill generally have objectives of sugar in the blood higher or acceptable ranges than those without the condition.

These goals vary based on a variety of factors, some include:

age and life expectancy

the presence of other medical conditions

how long have you had diabetes a person

diagnosed cardiovascular disease

problems with the smallest arteries in the body

any known damage to the eyes, kidneys, blood vessels, brain, or heart

personal habits and lifestyle factors

not having knowledge of sugar levels in the blood

stress

other diseases

Most of the boxes sugar in the blood show recommended levels as a range, allowing for differences between people.

The American Association of Diabetes, the Center for Diabetes Joslin and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists also offer slightly different guidelines for the sugar in the blood for people with diabetes.

How to interpret the results

Interpretation of the measurement readings of the sugar in the blood it depends mainly on individual patterns and goals. These will be determined by a medical professional at the beginning of treatment for diabetes.

Certain forms of diabetes temporary, like diabetes gestational, also have individual recommendations for sugar in the blood.

A person with very high or low levels of sugar in the blood on an empty stomach you should take the following actions:

While the sugar levels in the blood they do not become critically dangerous, there are ways to return them to a normal range when the readings are too high.

Some ways to reduce sugar levels in the blood include:

limiting carbohydrate intake, but not fasting

increase water intake to maintain hydration and dilute excess water sugar in the blood

participate in physical activities, such as a walk after a meal to burn off excess sugar in the blood

eat more fiber

These methods should not replace medical treatment, but are a useful adjunct to any treatment plan for diabetes. If the readings of sugar in the blood seem unusual or unexpected, see a doctor.

That said, many factors related to monitoring devices and the ways in which they are used can influence the readings of the monitor. sugar in the blood, possibly making them inaccurate.

