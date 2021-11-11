What are the best offers

The good end 2021 it’s here and it’s eleventh edition It will last for seven days, so it will take place from November 10 to 16, to offer you all kinds of discounts, promotions and special offers on a wide variety of products and services, but without a doubt, one of the most attractive are cell phones.

Who does not like to be communicated? According to figures from the Mexican Association for Online Sales (AMVO) in collaboration with Netquest, Similarweb and Netrica by GfK, seven out of 10 Mexican Internet users have acquired an electronic device during the last two years, while the preferred products to buy online are cell phones and tablets, with 52 percent of the preferences.

Here are some of the cell phone deals from The good end, from the most expensive to the cheapest you can find.

Amazon

Xiaomi_ Redmi 9A 64 GB 4 Ram Black Dual Sim + Micro SD Slot Unlocked. You will have a savings of 35 percent.

Before: $ 4,299 / Now: $ 2,799 / You save: $ 1,500

AT&T Samsung Galaxy A71 Prism Crush Black 128 Gb. It has a discount of 22 percent.

Before: $ 10 thousand 596.14 / Now: $ 8 thousand 249.25 / Savings: $ 2,346.89

COPPEL

Zuum Akus Pro Cell Phone 32 GB Purple, you will have a saving of 14 percent.

Before: $ 2,199 / Now: $ 1,899 / Savings $ 300

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max cell phone 256 gb Gray Refurbished plus Power Bank 10mil mah. This is a 15 percent savings.

Before: $ 35 thousand 999 / Now: $ 30 thousand 499 / Savings $ 5 thousand 500

ELEKTRA

Motorola Moto G8 64GB Unlocked – Blue. You will have a saving of 20 percent.

Before: $ 4,699 / Now: $ 3,759

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB – Pacific Blue. You save 7 percent.

Before: $ 29 thousand 999 / Now: $ 27 thousand 999

LIVERPOOL

Nokia 215 4G VGA 1.8 Inch

Before: $ 949 / Now: $ 899

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7 Inch Super Retina XDR Refurbished + Power Bank 10,000 mah.

Before: $ 40 thousand 999 / Now: $ 31 thousand 799

SANBORNS

Samsung Galaxy S21 + Violet Telcel R. This is a 14% savings on their most expensive product.

Before: $ 24,999 /Now: $ 21,439 / Save: $ 3,560

The BLU C5 2019 is a smartphone with good economic performance.This is a 25 percent discount.

Before: $ 1,999 / Now: $ 1,499 / Save: $ 500

MRA