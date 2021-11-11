What are the 5 scams that appear the most on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the platforms of instant messaging most used every day to solve both personal matters, work, school, etc. Staying in contact by this means is very easy and free, regardless of where you are in the world.

The fact that it is so popular also makes it a tool that scammers use to commit fraud of various kinds. On this occasion, we tell you which are the five most common so that you avoid falling into them, take note.

5 most common scams on WhatsApp

1. Account hijacking by authorization code, consists in that the user must send an account recovery code to the scammers, this happens when the password is lost or the account needs to be opened on another device.

“Hello, I’m sorry, I sent you the 6-digit code by SMS, can you send it to me?”, Is the message that scammers usually use to send them the code, to finally hack the WhatsApp account and steal personal data.

2. WhatsApp Gold fraud, the next type of fraud consists of scamming users by offering them an exclusive WhatsApp application, which they call “WhatsApp Gold. In this case, the criminals will ask you to update the application to the Gold version.

3. Fraudulent linksThis is one of the most common ways that criminals often commit fraud, they send attractive messages so that you click on a link, which will download malicious software that will be installed on the cell phone and will have access to your personal data.

In general, the messages offer prizes or money in exchange for you to enter the link they send, but you must be careful to enter them.

4. Application download linksThis way is very similar to the previous one, scammers commit fraud by means of a message through a chat, which contains a link to download a large-capacity application.

For example, recently one was circulating that offered a free Netflix by downloading an application, which in the end caused a virus to be installed.

5. WhatsApp PinkFinally, this is another means by which scams are often committed, but you should know that WhatsApp Pink is an apocryphal version of WhatsApp, which usually promises users powerful functions.

When you click to download it, malicious software will be installed on the users’ cell phone, in this way personal data is stolen.

