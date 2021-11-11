‘We can eradicate the scream with full stadiums, we will let FIFA know’

Yon de Luisa assured that no veto is required to eradicate the homophobic cry; the FMF will seek to speak with FIFA to explain its reasons

UNITED STATES – The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, assured that the Selection of Mexico does not require any veto to eradicate the homophobic scream that occurs among national fans every time he plays the Tri and whose problem has meant financial fines and vetoes.

The manager mentioned that they will speak with the FIFA to expose this issue, as they will currently seek to file an appeal to be able to play in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

Yon de Luisa mentioned that they will talk to FIFA about the veto issue. Imago 7

“Regarding issues of FIFAThe only thing I can say is that we will be working to avoid any act of discrimination in stadiums, in our matches, ”declared Yon de Luisa.



De Luisa asserted that “it is our strategy” to play every game with people. “We will communicate to the FIFA We think it is easier to move forward with full stadiums, with our people and they understanding. That is our position ”, expressed Yon de Luisa.

“We will file an appeal and the party is postponed until the appeals commission rules the case. We are running our course in the appeals process and nothing more than we did not have the urgency of Panama and we will have it until January ”, he commented.

Yon de Luisa asserted that move to the Mexican team Plaza will not work, since “the Azteca Stadium does not sanction us, they sanction us by playing behind closed doors”, so they will have to wait for the final verdict.