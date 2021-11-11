Watch Billie Eilish in Sesame Street with Count Count

Billie eilish was in an episode of Sesame Street what will the June 16, but the show decided to give fans a glimpse, by sharing a clip of the pop star and the Count Count sitting on the iconic steps of Sesame Street, singing a version of “Happier than ever”.

No wonder the letters in the new version have to do with numbers and counting. “When I count on you, I am happier than ever,” Eilish sings softly. “The numbers sound much better,” replies the Count, looking at Billie. In the second verse, the duo counts up to two with some friendlier faces like Beto and Elmo.

Eilish is one of the celebrities featured on the show’s 52nd season, along with Kacey Musgraves, Jon Batiste, and Anderson .Paak, among others.

Billie Eilish released her latest album, “Happier than ever”, on July 30th. The highly anticipated 16-track album includes “My future,” “Therefore I am,” “Your power,” “Lost cause,” and “NDA,” among others.

Shortly before debuting her album, Eilish said in an interview with VEVO that “I wanted to make a very timeless record, not just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really timeless to me… The main thing I would do is make people listen. what I say and then say, ‘Oh God, I feel that way. I didn’t know it felt like this, but that’s how I feel. ” And maybe, you know, make a change in their life that makes them happier. “

Text: Katrina Nattress, Kelly Fisher