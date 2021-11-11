VIDEO: They present the first prototype of a passenger plane capable of exceeding five times the speed of sound

The hypersonic aircraft being built by the American startup Hermeus could cover the distance from New York to London in just 90 minutes.

The American aerospace startup Hermeus presented its first prototype of the Quarterhouse hypersonic passenger plane, according to a statement published Tuesday.

During the unveiling event, Hermeus started the aircraft’s engine.

Skyler Shuford, the company’s chief operating officer, said they “designed, built and integrated the aircraft, from nothing more than an overall appearance, in four months.” “When an aerospace company tends to introduce a new aircraft, it is nothing more than Styrofoam and fiberglass. But at Hermeus, we are committed to integrated products“Shuford said.

For his part, businessman Vinod Khosla, who invested in the project, pointed out that “less than three years ago this seemed almost impossible.” “And it has gone from almost impossible, to possible, to probable today, and hopefully soon, to a real flight,” summed up the investor.

In August, it emerged that the US Air Force and various venture capital firms would contribute $ 60 million to the Hermeus project, which seeks to develop the world’s first reusable hypersonic aircraft.

The aircraft is expected to be capable of reaching the speed of Mach 5, which would allow it to cover the distance from New York to London in 90 minutes instead of the seven hours that most commercial flights take today.