Video They launch the Crew-3 mission to the ISS

This Wednesday, after several suspended attempts, the rocket was launched Falcon 9, with the ship Endurance attached to its upper end, from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral.

Three astronauts from the US space agency (NASA) and one from the European one (ESA) are already traveling to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a spacecraft from the private company SpaceX for a six-month scientific mission.

On board the ship will travel two men, Raja Chari and Tom Marshburn, and a woman, Kayla Barron, from NASA, together with the German Matthias Maurer, from ESA.

The trip to the ISS will take almost 24 hours. The Endurance is expected to dock on the ISS on November 11.

The four astronauts of the Crew-3 mission will occupy the posts left by the four Crew-2 crewmembers on the ISS, who this Monday night returned to Earth after six months.

Raja Chari is the commander of the new mission, Tom Marshburn, the pilot, and Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer, the specialists.

The Crew-3 mission was postponed on several occasions, due to bad weather conditions, a “minor” health problem for one of the astronauts and the need to send Crew-2 back to Earth beforehand. this Monday.

“They are dynamic and complex decisions that change day by day. The November weather can be challenging and our goal is to go ahead with the plan with the best possible assurance of mission compliance and astronaut safety, ”said Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s commercial crews program.

