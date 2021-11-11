Vascular risk in Primary, an increasing challenge

Jorge Francisco Gómez Cerezo, coordinator of the Vascular Risk Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI); and Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the SEMI.

Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), has inaugurated this Thursday the XVII Vascular Risk Meeting organized by SEMI. Along these lines, Manglano has wanted to highlight the multiple aspects that Primary Care faces in relation to patients with vascular risk after the pandemic.

Likewise, he wanted to reflect his “joy and satisfaction of being able to get together again”, after all that has been lived as a result of the Covid-19.

In conclusion, Manglano wanted to thank the work carried out by Jorge F. Gómez Cerezo, Coordinator of the Vascular Risk Group of the SEMI, for the last four years as coordinator of this group. For his part, Cerezo has appeared at this inauguration to give “thanks” to all those present and thus say goodbye to them and their position as it is the last meeting he has attended, although he will continue to be the coordinator until the next SEMI National Congress.

‘The smoking and vascular risk ‘and’ antidiabetics and cardiovascular disease ‘have been the two tables that have started this seventeenth meeting of the society. Among other things, it is expected to have a direct impact on the quality of patient care. “It will surely end up being a success,” Manglano concluded at the opening of the event. And, finally, he wanted to welcome Luis Castilla Guerra, who will occupy Cerezo’s position as coordinator of the SEMI Vascular Risk Group.

Skeleton that forms the 17 Meeting of Vascular Risk

At the meeting, different conferences, tables and debates will be held to analyze the different existing areas, such as sclerotic disease, diabetes wave hypertension.

In addition, different pharmacological innovations will be addressed, as occurs in lipid-lowering therapies. In short, this meeting will put on the table the many changes that are taking place in vascular risk, both at the level of knowledge and in terms of new drugs.