UV dentistry, medicine and engineering students are already in face-to-face classes: vice-rector – Diario de Xalapa

Veracruz, Ver.- At least 20 percent of the students of the Veracruzana University in the Veracruz region have already returned to face-to-face classes and it is expected that in February it will be possible to return to normality if the epidemiological traffic light allows it, informs the vice-rector , Rubén Edel Navarro.

In an interview, he explains that the areas of health and engineering are very practical, so the students enrolled in medicine, dentistry and engineering have already returned to the campus to work in the laboratories.

It indicates that it is about 20 percent of all students who are already doing their practices in person, under strict security measures.

“We have activities in the faculty of dentistry, there are fields of knowledge that are very sensitive to practical activity such as engineering and health, and it is necessary that our students can interact with all the measures,” he indicates.

He mentions that although the academic authorities intend to return to face-to-face classes one hundred percent for the month of February, it will depend on the epidemiological traffic light and the conditions that are in place at that time to make a decision.

He comments that they will evaluate the situation that exists during the first days of February when the next period begins and based on that, a gradual return could be made, as has been presented in universities such as UNAM and the Polytechnic.

“There is a high probability that we will return based on health behavior, with the pertinent measures if we have the conditions to return to the classroom, I think we have to respond, our purpose is to return, although it would be a disrupted normality, we have to have it very clear, ”he insists.

Finally, the interviewee emphasizes that the Faculty of Engineering is in optimal conditions to receive students after the work carried out where most of the classrooms are already available.