US Household Debt Hits All-Time High

The latest report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York puts the volume of this debt at 15.24 trillion dollars.

The indebtedness of American households reached a new all-time high, according to the latest report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, published on Tuesday. The news comes after the country posted 6.2% inflation in October, a level not seen for more than three decades.

The report puts this increase at $ 286 billion in the third quarter of 2021 until reach a total of 15.24 billion, 1.1 trillion more than at the end of 2019, that is, shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding the composition of the debt, mortgages constitute the main part, growing by 230,000 million in said period to reach 10.67 billion at the end of September.

The investigation officer of the agency Donghoon Lee specified that, as the financial rescue programs launched in the country during the health crisis are terminated, there is a “reversal of the trends in credit card balances observed during the pandemic, namely the reduction of consumption and the payment of balances “.

“At the same time, while pandemic restrictions are lifted and credit card consumption, use and balances normalize they resume their previous trends to the pandemic, although from lower levels, “he stressed.