Twitter is creating a new team focused on cryptocurrencies

Tess Rinearson reported that the department will try to find out how cryptocurrencies could be useful for Twitter, and how the social network could be useful for digital assets.

Twitter is creating a new team that will deal with cryptocurrencies, Tess Rinearson wrote on her social network account Wednesday, who was hired to head the department.

I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Twitter, to lead a new team focused on crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies — including and going beyond cryptocurrencies.✨ pic.twitter.com/HaP0k5hUOq – Tess Rinearson (@_tessr) November 10, 2021

“I am delighted to share that I have joined Twitter to lead a new team focused on cryptocurrencies, blockchains and other decentralized technologies, including and going beyond cryptocurrencies,” Rinearson said.

Rinearson reported that the team will try to find out how cryptocurrencies could be useful for Twitter, and how the social network could be useful for digital assets. The specialist explained that they are going to study how to support the growing interest of creators in the use of decentralized applications to manage basic products and virtual currencies.

Likewise, Rinearson informed that Twitter Crypto will work together with the company specialized in digital assets BlueSky.

As Twitter told the Financial Times, Tess Rinearson will focus on “setting the strategy for the future of cryptocurrencies on Twitter.”

In September, the social network announced that it would be possible to carry out payment operations in bitcoins.

The CEO of the social network, Jack Dorsey, is a well-known supporter of digital currencies. In particular, in July Dorsey voiced his hopes that bitcoin “will help bring about world peace.”