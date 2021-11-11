Tris Extra Lottery results today: winners and winning numbers | November 9

The results and winning numerals of the Tris Extra Giveaway for this Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Tris Half Day: 44278

Tris de Tres: 94567

Extra Tris: 10830

Tris of Seven: 14518

Classic Tris: 58339

What is Tris?

It is a draw for Forecasts for Public Assistance, in which all interested persons can participate due to its accessibility and ease, in addition to being economically simple and it is part of the National Lottery.

What are the Tris draw times?

The interested person has defined the degree of difficulty with which he wants to play in Tris, it can be played every day of the week at three different times and the results come out after all the windows close to run the numbers, so; Tris Medio Día announces its results at 1:00 p.m., Tris Extra at 5:00 p.m. and Tris Clásico at 9:15 p.m.

The simplicity of Tris is that people can play from $ 1.00 pesos and it depends on luck, the number of times you play and how you play it to win a prize.

In the Tris Extra and Classic urns, five numbers are always chosen at random to form a figure that will contain five digits, The same ones that when they coincide with the numbers on your ticket will be able to earn you a prize.

How to win at Tris?

The National Lottery highlights that the prizes are distributed according to the random number chosen, and the technique lies in the modalities that everyone likes to play, as well as the weights bet, the number of plays and how many times the numbers are invested. .