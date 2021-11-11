TRANSMISSION Portugal vs. Ireland LIVE TODAY for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers via ESPN and Star Plus ONLINE FREE: schedule, transmission channel, line-ups, forecast and where to watch Portugal’s match with Cristiano Ronaldo European qualifiers broadcast minute by minute live today’s match direct red tv live free soccer streaming apurogol red card | sports

Portugal vs. Ireland LIVE from 2.45 pm (Peru), at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in a match for date 9 of the UEFA Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The broadcast of the match will be in charge of ESPN, DirectV Sports and Star Plus. Follow all the incidents of the European football duel and watch the videos of the goals in the minute by minute of the newspaper La República Deportes.

Live: LIVE: PORTUGAL VS. IRELAND Portugal and Ireland will play five more in Dubil. The game continues without goals. Ireland tries to win the match Minute 88: The Irish team puts pressure on Portugal’s exit and tries to steal the ball to generate a counterattack. Minute 81: Pepe slapped Robinson and the referee took him his second yellow, with which he went to the locker room. Minute 78: The Portuguese crack hooked on the edge of the Irish area, to get a right that passed by hitting the left stick of Bazunu’s goal. Minute 75: André Silva and Bruno Borges leave the field and enter Joao Féliz and Renato Sanches. Second yellow for Portugal Minute 72: The defender Pepe received the second yellow for the Lusitanians, after intercepting the ball with his hand. First booked in Portugal Minute 70: Defender Danilo was booked after blocking Irish attacker Ogbene. Minute 68: After a cross from Andrés Silva from the right, CR7 headed in and the ball went past Ireland’s goal post. Forward Jamie McGrath retired and Adam Idah joined. Match without much danger in both arches Minute 63: Portugal and Ireland remain without scoring. The match is played in the middle of the pitch. Minute 56: Gonçalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes leave and Rafael Leao and Joao Moutinho enter. Ireland’s second yellow card Minute 54: Defender Séamus Coleman was booked after a foul near the middle of the field. Minute 53: Rui Patricio’s first intervention that stopped a shot from the Irish 6 that finished off on the edge of the area, after a bad start from Protugal. Portugal tries to dominate the game Minute 50: The Portuguese team tries to reach the Irish goal, but without being very precise. Ireland reaches the arch of Portugal Minute 46: In the first minute of the supplementary stage, Ireland came through with a free kick, but defender Pepe cleared the ball. Portugal and Ireland play the last 45 minutes in Dublin. The first half is over The referee added two minutes at Aviva Stadium in Ireland. Ireland’s first clear situation Minute 44: Ogbene headed a Robinson cross, but the ball passed near Rui Patricio’s goal. CR7 IS ANNOYED WITH PARTNER Minute 40: Cristiano Ronaldo sent a masterful pass for his teammate Guedes, who lost the ball when he went alone to the Irish goal. IRELAND TRIES BUT WITHOUT DANGER Minute 35: Irish striker Callum Robinson tries again from outside the area, but Rui Patricio watches the ball as it goes astray. CRISTIANO DOESN’T GET TO CONNECT Minute 31: CR7 received a cross from Dalot, from the left wing, but failed to connect with a head. First yellow of the match Minute 29: Irish striker Chiedozie Ogbene was booked after fouling defender Pereira. Minute 27: Cristiano Ronaldo calls for a penalty after being knocked down inside the area when he was about to head. CR7 IN SEARCH OF THE 800 GOALS Minute 25: Cristiano Ronaldo has had two situations to score but his shots have been cleared. The United striker must score a double to reach 800 goals in official matches. Portugal tries from outside the area Minute 20: Andrew Silva took advantage of a quick play by the team and after receiving a pass from CR7, he finished off from outside the area, but the shot was very wide. Minute 17: Cristiano Ronaldo received a pass only inside the area, but his shot was cleared by the Irish defense. Minute 13: Andrés Silva finished off without an angle, but the Irish goalkeeper sent it to the corner. Portugal fails in the last pass Minute 11: The Portuguese team is failing in the last pass. At the moment, the game is played in both fields, without dominance of either team Minute 7: Cristiano Ronaldo reached the Ireland area, but his shot was thrown off the corner kick.

Portugal vs. Ireland: confirmed lineups

Portugal: Patricio, Semedo, Pepe, Danilo, Dalot, Palhinha, Matheus, Fernandes, Ronaldo, Guedes and Silva.

Ireland: Bazunu, Stevens, Egan, Duffy, Coleman, Doherty, Hendrick, Cullen, McGrath, Ogbene, and Robinson.

Portugal vs. Ireland: the preview

Portugal can take a giant step towards the World Cup in Qatar if he wins in Ireland. The Portuguese, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, can be placed above Serbia (17 points), which would give them a comfortable advantage for the last day.

If they got the three points against the Irish team, the Portuguese would only need a draw in their next presentation, on November 14 at home against Serbia, to seal their ticket to the World Cup.

Match time Portugal vs. Ireland

The transmission of the match between Portugal vs. Ireland LIVE It will start at 2.45 pm (Peru). Next, the schedules according to your location:

Peru: 2:45 pm

Ecuador: 2:45 pm

Colombia: 2:45 pm

Bolivia: 3:45 pm

Venezuela: 3:45 pm

Paraguay: 3:45 pm

Chile: 4:45 pm

Argentina: 4:45 pm

Uruguay: 4:45 pm

Brazil: 4:45 pm

Portugal: 7:45 pm

Mexico: 1:45 pm

What channel does Portugal vs. Ireland?

The mourning for Qualifying Qatar 2022, will go through the ESPN signal, in Latin America territory. Find out what other channels to tune in to follow the duel LIVE Portugal vs. Ireland.

Peru: ESPN +

Ecuador: ESPN +

Colombia: ESPN +

Bolivia: ESPN +

Venezuela: ESPN +

Paraguay: ESPN +

Chile: ESPN +

Argentina: ESPN +

Uruguay: ESPN +

Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Brasil

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football

United States: TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ESPN +

