Toyota Avanza 2022, a new generation with more security

After some previews, Toyota finally revealed the new generation of the get moving. The presentation took place in Indonesia, but it is known that the model that arrives in Mexico is practically a copy of what we see in that part of the world.

The renewal of the accessible minivan from the Asian firm will come with improvements in chassis, suspension, power train and, especially, safety. The transformation of the model is noticed at first with an aesthetic treatment that seeks to bring it closer to the Sienna, the Toyota minivan.

The grill grows in dimensions, which in turn improves the cooling of the power train. The light body is replaced by a pair of slim elements and the back benefits from a line that runs completely through the unit from end to end.

For its part, in the rear area it adopts thinner skulls, now with LED lighting, as well as a slight spoiler on the upper part. With the new generation it grows 20.5 centimeters long, with a total measurement of 4.39 meters; This increase in size will be especially noticeable in the third row seats.

However, the real change in the new generation of the Avanza will be noticed in the mechanical section. Avanza leaves behind the construction on a stringer chassis to give way to a monocoque architecture with front-wheel drive from the DNGA platform, a variant of the Japanese house’s TNGA.

According to Toyota, this change translates into smoother handling as well as better ride quality and, incidentally, new adoptions of steering systems. security for this generation In that sense, it will lay hold of up to 6 airbags, stability control and ABS brakes. The more equipped version will be able to opt for elements such as frontal collision alert, autonomous emergency brake, lane keeping assistant and blind spot monitoring.

Two propulsion options will be offered under the hood. The first one consists of a block of 4 cylinders with 1.3 liters of displacement, providing 98 horsepower. The second is made up of a 1.5 liters with 106 hp and 5-speed manual transmission or CVT.

Given the nature of the product, as well as its competitors in Mexico, we believe that the engine that will arrive in our country will be the 1.5-liter displacement, both with manual transmission and with an option to CVT. Inside it debuts elements such as a new 9-inch screen for the infotainment system, better materials, multiple USB charging ports, automatic air conditioning and controls behind the wheel.

Let us remember that the presentation of this model was made in Indonesia, the country where it is manufactured. Little by little it will reach other markets, including Mexico. It is estimated that for our country it could arrive in the middle of next year to compete against products such as Mitsubishi Xpander, Suzuki Ertiga or Honda BR-V.