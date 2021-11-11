Tom Hanks’ sci-fi movie has a release date

After several delays due to the pandemic, Apple TV + has finally set a release date for the post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama. Finchby Miguel Sapochnik, starring Tom Hanks.

Apple Original Films has officially announced that Finch, directed by Miguel Sapochnik, twice winner of the Primetime Emmy (Game of Thrones, True detective and The House of the Dragon), will arrive on November 5 and will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV +. Craig luck and Ivor Powell They are in charge of the original script.

The movie stars Tom Hanks, two-time Oscar winner (Toy Story, Castaway, Forrest Gump), in the lead role of a sick inventor named Finch, one of the last men on Earth, and Caleb Landry Jones (X Men First generation, Let me out, Three advertisements on the outskirts, Missouri) as his robot Jeff.

Universal Pictures initially announced Finch What BIOS and originally scheduled to be released in theaters on October 2, 2020. The pandemic had already affected several productions, delaying their premieres, recording, etc. Finch was postponed to April 16, 2021, and then to August 2021. Earlier this summer, Universal decided to sell the film to Apple, where it was renamed as Finch.

This is Hanks’ second release on Apple TV +, after the movie. Enemies Under the Sea from last year.

The streaming service’s upcoming programming features many top-of-the-line talents, such as Emancipation, from Antonie Fuqua, starring Will Smith. The moonflower killers, from Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert De Niro. Macbeth’s tragedy, from Joel coen, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Finally, The swan song, from Benjamin Cleary, with Mahershala Ali and Naomie harris.

Synopsis

A man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a shocking and heartwarming adventure about finding a man to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for when he is away. Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has lived in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. Create a robot, played by Jones, to take care of Goodyear when he can no longer do so. As the trio embark on a perilous journey to the bleak American West, Finch struggles to show his creation, who is called Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. His road trip is full of challenges and humor, as Finch finds it as difficult to get Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is to manage the dangers of the new world.