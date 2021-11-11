Finch: Tom Hanks, a dog and a robot for a fable that tries too hard to please

Finch (USA, 2021). Address: Miguel Sapochnick. Script: Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Photography: Jo Willems. Cast: Tom Hank, Caleb Landry Jones and Seamus The Dog. Music: Gustavo Santaolalla. Duration: 115 minutes. Available in: Apple TV +. Our opinion: regular.

An old showmanship adage, attributed to the legendary grumpy WC Fields, cautions that you should never work with animals or children (“Not even with Charles Laughton” would later have been added by Alfred Hitchcock) because they take too much work and then steal the public’s attention. . Clearly Tom Hanks fully trusts in the invulnerability of his own charisma because in this new film he not only shares the bill with a charming little dog but also with a robot that is equivalent to a child or something better, because it transmits the same tenderness and fragility and exempts us from all the calculated pouts that make Hollywood kids so indigestible. If these two resources in the same film seem an excessive appeal to easy and mellow emotion, there is one more that already betrays desperation to win the sympathy of the audience: Hanks, the most endearing star of today’s cinema, also has a disease terminal.

Although the film takes place in a post-apocalyptic future – Earth turned into a desert after a solar flare stripped the atmosphere of its ozone layer – it is less a science fiction story than a “dramedy” for the whole family. Like other Amblin productions, Steven Spielberg’s company that was established after the global success of ET, this one also bets on the formula of family humor and tears. Under the command of Spielberg -or that of other filmmakers from his team such as Robert Zemeckis, who is the producer here-, the emotion would not be so prefabricated and, above all, the family humor would work effectively for the whole family and not only for the children. kids. The English director of Argentine descent Miguel Sapochnick exploits the robot’s clumsiness as a recurring grace that, rather than making the character lovable, infantilizes the film.

The film is pure concept, which can be summarized as “I’m legend meets with Short circuit ”. Finch (Hank) is one of the last survivors in a world overheated by solar radiation that also produced irreversible poisoning. This naturally lonely and distrustful man lives with a stray who depends on him for survival (the only food left is in tin cans). So he builds a robot to leave the pet in his care after his impending death. It soon becomes clear that Finch was an outstanding engineer and that the robot he builds is not just a programmable machine, but the first artificial intelligence (the appearance of a non-human intelligence on a dying planet opens up intriguing possibilities for the science fiction that this film , only focused on pleasing, it doesn’t even arise). Due to the rush to start the robot, its intelligence is not born fully formed but, despite its terabytes of information, it lacks all experience and must learn the details of interaction with humans.

Once he shows his cards, history finds no where to go except obediently following the roadmap laid out at the beginning. The only question comes from the possibility that it deviates from its self-imposed designs, which it never does. Consequently, the story is unsurprising and has no third act: the last 20 minutes, when some revelation should take place that sends us to an unexpected destination, feels like a coda that can be dispensed with.

The movie was filmed in 2017 and, at that time, its apocalypse had to be understood as an allusion to the ecological crisis and global warming. In 2021, this metaphor automatically mutated into a reference to the pandemic. In either case, they don’t add an iota of interest to a movie that was already made under other makeups.