Today’s matches: Brazil vs Colombia: Schedule and where to watch the match of day 13 of the Conmebol qualifying rounds live on TV today, heading to Qatar 2022

Lace Conmebol qualifiers heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup are back, and one of the most attractive duels is the Brazil vs Colombia, to be played this November 11 at the Sao Paulo Arena at 6:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Brazil, leader with 31 points, has a great opportunity at home to seal his pass to the World Cup, because he will only need beat Colombia to secure its place in Qatar, although the bad news for Verdeamarelha is that the coffee team is the only one that has drawn the tie so far.

It should be remembered that Brazil has a duel pending in this tie against Argentina, a match that has not yet been rescheduled. In the last duel, those led by Tite they beat Uruguay 4-1.

Meanwhile, Colombia comes to this match against Brazil with the urgency of the points, because although it is in fourth place, if there are a series of combinations in other games and they do not add them, the road to the World Cup could be complicated.

One of the strategist’s surprises Reinaldo Rueda for this call was the return of James Rodriguez after a year without wearing the Colombian shirt.

Colombia carries three consecutive draws without goals in the Conmebol tie, the last against Ecuador.

Possible alignments of Brazil vs Colombia

Brazil: Ederson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Lucas Paquet, Fred, Casemiro, Coutinho; Neymar and Gabriel Jess.

Colombia: David Ospina; Daniel Muoz, Davinson Snchez, William Tesillo, Johan Mojica; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cullar, Luis Daz; Rafael Santos Borr and Miguel ngel Borja.

Brazil vs Colombia | Hours and where to see When is the game? Thursday, November 11, 2021.

What time is the game? At 6:30 p.m., Central Mexico time.

Where is the party? Sao Paulo Corinthians Arena

Where to watch the game live? You can see this game live on TV through SKY Sports, while in MARCA Claro we will have all the actions in our traditional minute by minute.

