Tlaxcala’s hilarious comment on Club América

The Coyotes of Tlaxcala, rivals of the Águilas del América in one of the friendly previous to the beginning of the quarterfinals of the Liguilla of the Grita México A21 Tournament of Liga MX, try to take advantage of the prominence that was generated by their visit to Coapa , in a somewhat particular way. Sight.

The Eagles of America, beyond the fact that they needed a little respite from the bustle they had – and suffered – during the months in which matches of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX and of the Concacaf Champions League, they could not afford to lose football rhythm in the run-up to the momentous duels for the League. That is why the authorities organized two friendly matches. One of them for this Friday, November 12 in front of the Coyotes of Tlaxcala.

For the cast cream blue it will simply be a test with a minimum added requirement for having a rival in front of you. But no more than that. However, for the group that militates in the Expansion League MX, to meet the most important team in Mexico, has an unusual magnitude for the contest in which it has to compete.

That is why, given the expectation generated by the friendly with the Eagles of America, the Coyotes of Tlaxcala promoted their visit to the facilities of Coapa, with a hilarious comment on a post on the social network Twitter, which provoked the reaction of thousands of users as never before had happened with their account.

“Hello, taking advantage of that Tlaxcala It is a tendency for friendly that we will have vs. America club, do not forget to follow us on Twitter, you can adopt us as your second favorite team, we love pulque, canasta tacos and we put curious facts about Tlaxcala. Tlaxcala Yes Exists “, were the curious words used by the next opponent of those led by Santiago Solari, to get the most out of the exhibition meeting.

But that was not all. In addition, they were encouraged to motivate netizens to visit the state that is located east of the CDMX: “If we beat the America club Friday in Coapa, they should visit Tlaxcala and know the Tlahuicole Stadium and if not, also. Tlaxcala It is spectacular and we created the tacos de canasta that they eat so much in their beautiful CDMX. So far my report “.