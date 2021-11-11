Tigres players reveal how an injury and Florian Thauvin led them to speak with Kylian Mbappé

Katty Martínez and Natalia Villarreal told how the meeting with Kylian Mbappé took place, which stood out on social networks

The Tigres Femenil players Katty Martínez and Natalia Villarreal pointed out that meeting Kylian Mbappé, attacker of Paris Saint-Germain, is one of the best experiences of their life and they told how forward Florian Thauvin was involved.

“We were hurt and we went to therapy every day; on one of those times we ran into Florian (Thauvin), a very good person (…) I’m on my cell phone playing, Katty too, and then he starts doing Facetime of the nothing, in French, we of ‘who knows what he will be saying’ and out of nowhere he has his cell phone and says say hello, “he explained.

Mbappé was on video call with Tigres Femenil players. @TigresFemenil

Katty Martínez intervened in the talk to give more details about it and explained that in therapy there were three stretchers, in one there was the male Tigres player and, in the other two, they.

“When he says say hello and turn the cell phone over, it was a long way off for me, I’m kind of blind and it took me a while to react; Besides, he was in shock, because he turns the cell phone over and I say ‘it is or it is not,’ “he said.

Villarreal added that, on the outside, she was calm, but inside she could not believe that she was the world champion striker with France in Russia 2018.

“Then Florian hands us the cell phone and Natalia starts talking to him, she started talking in Spanish, she asked about rehabilitation. First Natalia spoke with him and then he passed it on to me because I was on the last stretcher and in my panic, nerve and everything, I even shouted, very bad, but super good people, “he said.

Finally, Villarreal said that, after the therapy, in their vehicle, they were incredulous, and then they went to the tranquility for having had contact with the French player.

“They are one of the most ‘random’ things and more parents that have happened to us together,” added Katty Martínez in the video posted on social networks.