three of his cars up for auction, including a Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 and a Tesla Model S

To the delight of fans and collectors, Tom Hanks is doing a clean in his garage: until three cars from his personal collection auction in a few days. It is already more than attractive Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 custom, as well as a Tesla Model S P85D and a Ford F450 Super Duty Lariat.

These three cars, with more or less use, will be made available to the highest bidder on August 13 home Bonhams, specifically in his Quail Lodge auction framed in Monterey Car Week 2021.





This trio of belongings of the Californian Oscar winner accompanies what was his motor home during the filming of almost 20 films: this Airstream Model 34 Limited, where the actor rested after long days of recording in films such as ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Philadelphia’, ‘The Green Mile’ or ‘Apollo 13’.

All are offered without reservation and their price Estimated is up to 110,000 euros in the case of the Land Cruiser FJ40, and up to 85,000 euros in the other two. Although each of them could well exceed that number by being part of Tom Hanks’ personal garage. To this is added that all three are signed by the artist.

Object of desire and not just because it belongs to Tom Hanks





Starting with the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, dating from 1980, not that this car needs additional arguments to find boyfriends at auction. Not in vain is it one of the most coveted classic SUVs to this day for being considered one of the most capable 4×4 off the asphalt.

But specifically this unit is personalized at the pleasure of Hanks, so it is a unique specimen.

For example, it equips under the hood a V6 of General Motors origin, which replaces the original 4.2-liter inline six-cylinder Toyota that originally fitted the model. It is an L35 block that cubes 4.3 liters and yields 180 hp at a maximum of 4,400 rpm.





That is to say that it is not only more modern, but also more powerful (that of the Land Cruiser FJ40 signed the 137 hp). It also allows the classic off-road vehicle to comply with California emissions regulations, so it can circulate without problem in this state.

In this Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, the engine is accompanied by a five-speed manual transmission, also from GM, and a number of other modifications. The height to the ground is higher than that of the series model, thanks to a new, more modern suspension scheme, it has more powerful brakes, as well as chrome rims on which sit 15-inch Toyo Open Country off-road tires.

There are also changes for the interior, for example the seats are from porsche (although the originals are also offered in the lot), apart from the fact that it has been equipped with an air conditioning system, a good thing that this eighties 4×4 did not exactly offer.





The set is completed with a Sony radio cassette spiced up with larger speakers in the rear or a huge roof rack.

Your odometer promises that you have traveled 84,580 kilometers and according to the photos it seems to be in good condition. Although Bonhams details that it has been put to good use on dirt tracks, in addition to the fact that both the engine compartment and the chassis have noticed the passage of time.

However, it is sure that it is not an impediment for someone to pay, at least, the price that the auction house estimates: between 64,000 and 110,000 euros.

An exclusive Tesla Model S in your favorite color and a mole to tow your motorhome





To the beautiful Land Cruiser FJ40 from Tom Hanks adds his Tesla Model S P85D, basically the predecessor of the Performance and which in turn has already been replaced by the powerful Plaid with more than 1,000 hp.

Registered in 2015, it is again an exclusive copy, for example the body is painted in a tonality not offered by the Tesla palette: the dark green British Racing Green. According to Bonhams, Hanks has confirmed that he ordered it in this tone because it is your favorite color.





For the rest, it has the usual ingredients in what was the sportiest variant of the saloon in those: dual engine, with two propellers per axle and being all-wheel drive, with which it signs 700 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 96 km / h in 3.2 seconds. Its energy is taken from an 85 kWh battery.

Hanks has driven fewer kilometers than the Land Cruiser FJ40, as his odometer reads that he has signed the 13,445 miles (about 21,638 km). It has religiously undergone maintenance for the five years that the actor has treasured it and, from what you can see, it is in excellent condition.





The trio is completed by a Ford F450 Super Duty Lariat of 2011, which precisely bought the good old Hanks to tow the Airstream that served as his home on the set.

Its bodywork matches the silver of the caravan, and it is a mass equipped with a V8 diesel from 6.7 liters who signs the 400 hp delivery.

And as expected from a movie star, it is fully equipped: there is no lack of a multimedia system, climate control, interior lighting, tire pressure monitor or hill start assistant, among others.





But also enjoy the benefits of a vehicle designed to tow a huge caravan weighing more than 3.3 tons: such as trailer sway control and trailer brake controller specially tuned for hydraulic and electric brakes.

Your odometer ensures that you have only traveled 6,748 kmNot in vain this pick-up has only been used to tow Hanks’ caravan. As a curiosity to point out that, for security reasons, he did not usually drive it for these purposes.

The estimated price of these two cars ranges between 59,000 euros and 85,000 euros, a sum not very far from what the actor paid for them.

Photos: Bonhams (Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, Tesla Model S P85D and Ford F450 Super Duty Lariat).

