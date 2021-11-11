This will be the IMAX that Disney + will premiere this Friday, November 12 | Cinema | Entertainment

Disney + promises to bring the IMAX experience to the cinema corners in the homes of its subscribers.

The ways of the streaming they do not stop expanding. Some years ago it was necessary to go to movie theaters to enjoy what was known as the IMAX experience – an expanded cinematic projection standard that promises an invaluable format when watching movies – but today is another. Disney + welcomes a new way to enjoy cinema from our homes to ‘IMAX Enhanced’.

As of November 12, 13 titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, It will be available on the streaming platform for its subscribers with a 1.90: 1 aspect ratio, which increases the frame size of specific sequences by up to 26%.

The 1.90: 1 of Disney + “IMAX Enhanced” corresponds to the ratio of digital IMAX projections. Photo: Internet

This means that will get a canvas with a larger image in the upper and lower areas, leaving aside the letterbox –the practice of transforming movies shot on widescreen to other video formats – which appear when viewing widescreen ratios on our screens, such as 2.39: 1, common in film productions. Marvel studios. Good news for viewers who reject the black bars.

“Watch the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) like never before … AT HOME WITH IMAX. @IMAX Enhanced is coming to @disneyplus this Friday. #IMAXEnDisneyPlus ”, tweeted one of the Russo brothers, American directors, producers, screenwriters and occasional movie stars

On the other hand, the new aspect ratio, the alliance between The Walt Disney Company and IMAX Corporation, will provide in the future to the service of DTS surround multichannel audio technology, typical of the IMAX projections that debuted in 1993 with Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jurassic Park’. One more incentive for fans of the excellent picture and sound.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and its sequel ‘Endgame’; They will be the first filmed entirely in IMAX and that the public will be able to enjoy in their original format from the comfort of their homes. (I)