this was the birthday party of his daughter Dream

Dream kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna turned 5 years old this Wednesday and the family celebrated big as is usual.

The little girl was surrounded by her Paternal family, who gave him lots of love, and an extravagant Barbie-themed party at Rob’s mansion, the former home of his mother Kris.

This was Rob Kardashian’s daughter’s birthday party

Through the networks, Khloé posted some videos and photos of what was the decoration for the little girl with many pink and fuchsia balloons.

It also had a life-size Barbie box and small white tables with pink chairs to play with her cousins ​​and friends, and of course, could not miss a huge pink cake.

Khloé posted some videos on his Instagram in which he showed his daughter True Making a mix of cake or cookies with balls of colors and glitters, showing what was part of the party.

He also showed I dream very happy, who wore a Barbie’s fuchsia T-shirt and metallic silver shorts, and her hair was tied up in a high ponytail with a fuchsia bow.

“She is adorable”; “I love the decoration, what a beauty”; “I loved the theme”; “Dream is the luckiest girl”; “I love everything pink, how cute”; “Dream is a beautiful doll”, and “congratulations to the little one, it is incredible that she is already 5”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Rob Kardashian’s congratulations to his daughter Dream on her birthday

Rob kardashian He publishes very little on his networks, but he could not miss the special date of his daughter’s birthday to congratulate her publicly.

Through its Instagram brother Kardashian dedicated some emotional words to his daughter, who is already 5 years old.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend!! Today you are 5 years old !!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so grateful to have you in my life !! It’s time to show up at your Barbie woohoo party 🤪🤪💙💙💪💪🤞🤞 I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU ”.

Rob also published a photo with his daughter in which he appeared in blue and yellow shorts, a black T-shirt, and a very happy cap, carrying his little girl on his shoulders.