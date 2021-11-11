This is how Israel Reyes plays, a possible reinforcement of America for the Clausura 2022

It’s been a while since the media hires at America club, changing by reinforcing with lower profile footballers but effective at the time of fulfilling their tasks within the tactical scheme of the Eagles. Defense is a priority zone for Santiago Solari, so they already looked at Israel Reyes, central of Club Puebla with great conditions.

The main skill of Kings with the picture Camotero has been his ability to go out with the ball playing, exposing great security and vision when passing the ball with the midfielders. Another remarkable feature is the anticipation when the opposing team jumps the line, quickly regaining possession.

The video above shows the Israel conditions in the match against Braves of Juarez during matchday 6 of Guardians 2021, tournament where Ranged they got to be third place overall. Nicolas Larcamón entrusted his defensive line to 21 year old.

The needs of Club América in defense

Santiago Solari is clear what you need trusted men in its defensive back, especially considering the antecedent of the Final at Concachampions against Striped, or the fall in the Classic Young. America it requires footballers who do not make mistakes at decisive moments of the season.