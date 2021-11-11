This is how eating banana influences our body on an empty stomach

The banana is one of the most complete fruits that can exist due to its loaded catalog of health benefits. The banana It is consumed through different varieties of dishes and desserts, as well as alone after extensive sports training or as a snack between lunch and dinner.

Eat the plantain fasting generates different health benefits due to the fiber and potassium that the banana It contains, thus being one of the favorite fruits of nutritionists. Breakfast is a central meal in the person’s eating journey, although it can also be skipped, depending on the training and nutritional plan that the individual is going through.

Related news

In case you are practicing a full breakfast, add the plantain at the first intakes in the morning it will be essential because it improves the digestive system and prevents the difficulties that constipation presents. Also the intake of banana it will strengthen the immune system because it has vitamins A and C, while it is also a fruit with great nutritional value and low in calories. And as if that weren’t enough, it also provides potassium, a vital mineral for reducing fluid retention, counteracting sodium, and balancing blood sugar levels.

Although, on the other hand, specialists also argue that the plantain could have negative effects on fasting due to its 25% sugar content, while the energy generated by the banana During the first hours of the day it will be fleeting and transitory, causing fatigue and hunger in a short time.

Photo: Pexels

However, the balance is balanced towards the wide range of health benefits, because the plantain it also facilitates the absorption of nutrients at breakfast. One of the essential amino acids for serotonin is tryptophan, which comes in the bananaTherefore, it will be vital to relieve the stress of the first hours of the day, anxiety and nervousness. Finally, we can mention that the fruit provides phosphorus and magnesium, in addition to other vitamins that prevent the appearance of colds.