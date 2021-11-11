They reiterate the benefit of surgery in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa

Galenos report that the combination of medications with the procedures are more effective.

Surgical procedures can provide faster improvements.

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a condition that causes the formation of small and painful bumps under the skin, which usually appear in areas where the skin rubs, such as armpits, groin, buttocks and breasts. Autoimmune disease can cause tunnels under the skin and scarring.

As published by doctors, in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD) -which includes Puerto Rican authors-, it should be taken into account the importance that medical treatment for this patient population could be combined with surgical techniques that can help to control the disease and prevent complications adverse.

The approach of Dr. Christopher Sayed, from the Department of Dermatology of the University of North Carolina together with Maria del Mar Melendez Gonzalez, from the School of Medicine of the Central Caribbean University (UCC), agrees with precisely the call of leading dermatologists of the Country, such as Dr. Alma Cruz, who has fought for several years both to raise awareness of the condition in Puerto Rico and to provide surgical care for it whenever the patient needs it.

In most cases, these patients would need surgery when they are diagnosed with HS in Hurley stage II or III, which is considered the most severe and disabling dermatological disease which creates tunnels lined by stratified squamous epithelium similar to what is found in follicular cysts.

The authors of the publication maintain that the most medical therapies Current and in development, such as the tumor necrosis factor inhibitor, adalimumab, focuses on controlling inflammation.

Although this treatment can improve pain and potentially disease progression, it does not eliminate the scar and epithelial linings present. For this reason, a physical intervention could benefit the patient, they say.

“In acute situations, the drugs could take days to act on the patient. Meanwhile, surgical procedures can provide improvements. A large abscess can be painful, and the use of an piercing or incision tool and the drainage would allow instant relief”, They maintain.

They added that according to a literature review, there is a risk significant recurrence in patients with serious disease and that according to studies, quality of life index of these patients after surgery and patient satisfaction rates were considerably favorable, and they have even been shown to have preferred surgery combined with antibiotics.

According to preliminary epidemiological studies, more than 200 patients with HS have been diagnosed in Puerto Rico.

Hidradenitis suppurativa tends to start after puberty. It can persist for many years and get worse over time, with serious effects on daily life and emotional well-being.

In addition, Law Number 29 of March 7, 2020 was created, which declares the first week of June of each year as “Hidradenitis Suppurativa Awareness Week”.

