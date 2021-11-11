They criticize Bethesda for saying that Skyrim Anniversary Edition is on all platforms

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

A couple of months ago Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition, a new version of the acclaimed RPG title that will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the franchise. This edition arrives from today and the company celebrated it with a tweet stating that it is now available on all platforms, something that has generated criticism for having forgotten the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the only one not to receive the new edition of Skyrim

As you surely remember, this new edition of the title will include the base game and all its official downloadable content, in addition to all the news it received in the Skyrim Special Edition. Most striking is that it also adds more than 500 pieces of community-made content.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition It is now available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and in the official Twitter account of the saga they made a tweet stating that it is already available on all platforms, something that may be a bit far from reality.

I don’t wanna be the ‘Switch port wen’ guy, but this is literally a lie. No upgrade for the Switch version. https://t.co/MOOFOthPZp – Jake Baldwin (@ sjake333) November 11, 2021

Despite what this tweet says, the Nintendo Switch is the only platform that did not receive the new edition, which is why it has been excluded from this anniversary celebration, a situation that console users have not ceased to emphasize.

However, and although the users of the console demand that Bethesda bring the new content to the hybrid, there is no indication that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition share good news with them.

Do you think it is a mistake that those responsible for the game say that the edition is on all consoles? Let us know in the comments.

