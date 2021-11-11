These are the films that you will be able to see in the new IMAX of Disney + | Cinema | Entertainment

Disney + brings IMAX film lovers more than a dozen Marvel films with an aspect ratio different from what they see on the small screen.

Disney + announced that it will premiere 13 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe –including its next premiere, ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’– adapted to a new IMAX projection format as of November 12. The streaming platform announced this new way to enjoy cinema with a 1.90: 1 aspect ratio, which increases the frame size of specific sequences by up to 26%.

They called it ‘Disney Enhanced’ and it is good news for all viewers who prefer to leave out the black bars that are common in panoramic aspect ratios.

Next, we will introduce you to the list of 13 films that Disney + will welcome with this new type of IMAX projection without having to leave home, exclusively for its subscribers.

Iron Man (2008)

Image from the movie ‘Iron Man’.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Image from the movie ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Image from the movie ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2’.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Image from the movie ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

Doctor Strange (2016)

Doctor Strange (i), the character played by actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Image from the movie ‘Thor’.

Black Panther (2018)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Image from the movie ‘Infinity War’.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Image from the movie ‘Ant Man and the Wasp’.

Captain Marvel (2019)

Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Actors Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner during one of the film’s promotional activities.

Black Widow (2021)

Black Widow, Marvel character.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Promotional image of “Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings”. Photo: Marvel

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and its sequel ‘Endgame’; they will be the first shot entirely on IMAX or ‘Disney Enhanced’ and which subscribers will be able to enjoy in their original format. (AND)