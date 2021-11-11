these are the best heroes and minis

Now that Clash Mini is among us and we have been able to invest a good handful of hours in the game, it is time to put the catalog of characters of the game of Supercell with a Tier List with the best heroes and minis.

Below you will find a list with the best heroes and the best minis from Clash Mini. If you have doubts when choosing which characters to add to your team, these are the ones that have worked best for us so far.

Clash Mini Tier List with the best characters

Despite the great joys that the Goblin with a lance gave me during the first games, if I had to keep a ideal team He would be accompanied by the Miner, the Electric Wizard, the Magic Archer and the Rock Thrower.

Few doubts when choosing heroes, where the Archer queen and her triple shot, added to the speed increase of your nearby minis, make her a spectacular ally. From behind, albeit very closely, the Shield Lady and her damage absorption.





From there you know how this goes, especially in games of Supercell. You have to know how to play with the minis that you play and save coins to invest in the ones that interest you the most. Just remember to keep a clear strategy and try to get ahead of the opponent’s position.

When assembling your team, always look for a ranged attack, a tank capable of absorbing as much damage as possible and a team capable of defending and supporting your hero while you try to eliminate enemies one by one. Patience and fight for those longed-for crowns of Clash Mini.

