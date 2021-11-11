The unknown side of Leonardo DiCaprio: he does not go out with people over 25 years old, but he goes to the red carpets with his mother

There is a theory regarding the fact that the actor Leonardo Dicaprio, 47 years old, does not date women over 25 years old. Which is part of a conclusion reached by a user of Reddit, after he made a comparison that he made of his last 8 couples of the actor.

The average age of women DiCaprio has dated is 22.9 years, and the youngest girlfriend the actor had was Gisele Bundchen when she was 18 and he was 24. Their relationship ran from 1999 to 2004.

Then he walked with the model, presenter and actress, Bar refaeli, from 2005 to 2010; then he had a short relationship with Blake Lively, actress and model, in 2011; with the Erin heatherton He also only walked one year (2012); later went out with Toni Garrn, German model and actress, from 2013 to 2014; on the list goes on Kelly rohrbach in 2015 and his penultimate girlfriend was Nina agdal, in 2016 to 2017.

(Photo: Reddit)

In some cases, it coincides that the relationship ended when they were already 25 years old, as was the case with Gisele or Refaeli, with whom it was 6 years.

Leonardo’s current girlfriend is Camila Morrone Polak, model and actress, who is currently 24 years old. They began at the end of 2017 and by August 2018 the first images of both of them on a vacation in Italy were published.

The actor is one of the celebrities who is usually accompanied by his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, on the red carpets of award shows. The first time Leonado walked with his mother was at the 1994 Golden Globes.

KEEP READING:

Jealousy? Jeff Bezos lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio for seducing his wife

Netflix: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence warn about the END OF THE WORLD in ‘Don’t Look Up’ | TRAILER

Leonardo Dicaprio: This is what the historical counterparts of his characters look like in real life