the streaming service only managed to add 2.1 million subscribers during the last quarter

Disney released its fiscal fourth quarter earnings report on Wednesday, stating that only they managed to add 2.1 million subscribers to Disney +, for un total of 118.1 million and in contrast to the 116 million they obtained for August of this year.

The company’s CEO, Bob Chapek, said growth had been hit by “some headwinds“and that they hoped to add subscribers by the figure of single digit during this period.

During the company’s earnings call where this report was presented, Chapek reiterated that the company’s goal remains to reach a number of subscribers to its platform. by 2024 that will be around 230 to 260 million of users.

The company expects to grow at a better pace during 2022

Despite the fact that according to its own report the company didn’t have a lot of new releases, the company indicates the next period looks better for them, as the premieres on the platform of films such as ‘Shang-Chi’ and series such as ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘The Boba Fett book’ are coming, content with which they can expand to other countries and increase subscribers and audiences.

Also in this report it was reported that the average monthly income per subscriber of the platform were $ 4.12, 9% less than last year, a fall attributed to the combination of Disney + Hotstar users.





This fall also has to do thanks to the fact that in some regions of the world, they have offered lower priced packages in places like Indonesia and India, which also lowers the overall average for the quarter.

Finally, the company pointed out that although increased revenue from content sales and licenses, there are still problems to recover the cinema market, which despite having solid results with films such as ‘Black Widow’, ‘Free Guy’ and ‘Shang-Chi’, the business still in recovery and disruptions from the pandemic continue to be experienced.